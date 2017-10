Sept 26 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc

* Aurora announces Q4 and full financial year 2017 results

* Aurora Cannabis Inc - ‍revenues for Q4 ended June 30, 2017 were $5.9 million, as compared to $1.2 million for same quarter in prior year​