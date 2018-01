Jan 9 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS FILES AMENDMENT TO FINAL PROSPECTUS; WITHDRAWS SPECIAL WARRANT EXERCISE NOTICE

* AURORA CANNABIS-FILED AMENDMENT TO PROSPECTUS DATED JAN. 2 QUALIFYING DISTRIBUTION OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE SPECIAL WARRANTS​

* AURORA CANNABIS-AURORA ISSUED NOTICE OF WITHDRAWAL, WITHDRAWING NOTICE OF EXERCISE OF SPECIAL WARRANTS OF AURORA AND DELAYING ISSUANCE OF DEBENTURES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: