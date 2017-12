Dec 4 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS INCREASES OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES

* AURORA CANNABIS - ‍FURTHER TO INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO & RADIENT AS ON NOV 6, CO TO MAKE FURTHER INVESTMENT IN RADIENT FOR TOTAL OF $12 MILLION​

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF INVESTMENT, AURORA WILL HAVE INCREASED ITS POSITION IN RADIENT FROM 8.8 PCT TO 19.18 PCT ON AN UNDILUTED BASIS​