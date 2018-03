March 9 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS SUCCEEDS IN BID FOR CANNIMED - TAKES UP SHARES

* AURORA CANNABIS SAYS TO ISSUE ABOUT 50.6 MILLION AURORA COMMON SHARES & PAY ABOUT $98 MILLION IN CASH FOR CANNIMED SHARES TENDERED AS OF MARCH 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: