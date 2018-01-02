BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics plans to buy stake in two firms for totalling 8.64 bln yuan, via share issue and cash

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 100 percent stake in Hefei-based investment firm, for 7.19 billion yuan, via share issue

* Says it plans to buy 16 percent stake in Rui Kong Holdings Limited, which is unit of the Hefei-based investment firm, for 1.45 billion yuan, from China Wealth Growth Fund II L.P., via cash

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.75 billion yuan in private placement of shares, and the proceeds will be used for stake acquisition and investment in target co’s projects

