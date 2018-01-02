FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics plans to buy stake in two firms for totalling 8.64 bln yuan, via share issue and cash
Sections
Featured
Iran stages pro-government rallies after sixth day of protests
Iran
Iran stages pro-government rallies after sixth day of protests
TV content wars will have grisly season finale
Breakingviews
TV content wars will have grisly season finale
Cold wave in India
Editor's Picks
Cold wave in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 2, 2018 / 3:20 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics plans to buy stake in two firms for totalling 8.64 bln yuan, via share issue and cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 100 percent stake in Hefei-based investment firm, for 7.19 billion yuan, via share issue

* Says it plans to buy 16 percent stake in Rui Kong Holdings Limited, which is unit of the Hefei-based investment firm, for 1.45 billion yuan, from China Wealth Growth Fund II L.P., via cash

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.75 billion yuan in private placement of shares, and the proceeds will be used for stake acquisition and investment in target co’s projects

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/z6sCUW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.