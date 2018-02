BRIEF-Aurora Posts Q2 Revenues Of C$11.7 Million Vs C$3.9 Million

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA ANNOUNCES Q2 FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* AURORA CANNABIS INC QTRLY ‍REVENUES OF C$11.7 MILLION VERSUS C$3.9 MILLION

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - AVERAGE PRICE OF PRODUCT SOLD INCREASED BY 40.3% OVER Q2 2017 FROM $5.96 TO $8.36 PER GRAM

* AURORA CANNABIS INC QTRLY ‍NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES OF $10 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES OF $4.1 MILLION FOR SAME QUARTER IN PRIOR YEAR​

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - WORKING CAPITAL AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WAS $302.5 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO $170.1 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2017

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO COVER FUTURE OPERATING CASH FLOWS FOR AT LEAST NEXT TWELVE MONTHS