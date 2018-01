Jan 11 (Reuters) - Aurora Spine Corp:

* AURORA SPINE ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* AURORA SPINE - WILL UNDERTAKE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHARES FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF A MAXIMUM OF CDN$627,300 AT CDN$0.10 PER SHARE