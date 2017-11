Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd Co Ltd :

* Says Aurum Asset Management Co.,Ltd sold 120,862 shares(3.92 percent stake)of the company, decreasing stake in the company to 16.83 percent from 20.75 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/K8WKH6

