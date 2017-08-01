FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Ausnutria sees HY profit attributable between RMB152 mln and RMB158 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd:

* Positive Profit Alert

* It is anticipated that group will record profit attributable to shareholders in range of RMB152.0 million to RMB158.0 million for HY

* Sales of group for 2017 interim period is anticipated to increase by approximately 36 pct to approximately RMB1.7 billion

* Expected results due to preliminary success of restructuring of strategic plans of group's core business, own-branded infant formula Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

