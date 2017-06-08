FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood issues NOK 500 mln bond
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood issues NOK 500 mln bond

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood Asa

* Successful placement of new unsecured bond issue

* Successfully completed a NOK 500 million ($59 million) FRN senior unsecured bond issue with maturity date in june 2023

* Coupon rate is 3 months nibor + 2.35% p.a, quarterly interest payments

* Bond issue was substantially oversubscribed

* The net proceeds from the Bond shall be used for general corporate purposes

* DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as joint managers of the new bond issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4735 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.