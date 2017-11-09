BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood Q3 earnings miss forecast

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood Asa
* q3 revenues nok 4,903 million (Reuters poll nok 5,429 million)
* q3 ebit before fair value adjustment nok 822 million (Reuters poll nok 911 million)
* value adjustment related to biological assets was negative at nok 512 million in q3 2017
* q3 pretax profit before value adjustment nok 873 million (Reuters poll nok 925 million). Profit before tax for the quarter totalled NOK 329 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)