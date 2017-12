Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* ANZ NOW INTENDS TO BUY-BACK UP TO $1.5 BILLION OF SHARES ON-MARKET

* COMPLETES SALE OF 20 PERCENT STAKE IN SHANGHAI RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK

* CET1 CAPITAL RATIOS AS AT SEPT. 30, 2017 TO REMAIN BROADLY UNCHANGED ON PRO FORMA BASIS

* PURCHASE OF SHARES WILL LIKELY BEGIN IN JANUARY 2018