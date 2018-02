Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* ANZ PRICES FIRST EUR 750M SDG BOND​

* ‍PRICED FIRST SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS BOND RAISING EUR 750 MILLION TO FUND ANZ LOANS AND EXPENDITURES​

* ‍FIVE YEAR FIXED RATE BOND PRICED AT SPREAD OF 15 BASIS POINTS OVER SWAP RATE, WITH YIELD OF 0.643%​

* ‍LAUNCHED AND PRICED FIRST SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS BOND IN EUROPEAN WHOLESALE DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: