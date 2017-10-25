BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking Group says FY cash profit up ‍18 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* FY cash profit up ‍18% to $6,938​ million

* FY net profit up 12 percent to $‍6,406​ million

* ‍ANZ‘S CET1 ratio increased 96 bps to 10.6% during year​

* Proposed final dividend 80 cents per share‍​

* FY ‍net interest income decreased $223 million (-1%), largely due to a 8 basis points decrease in net interest margin

* "‍In 2018 we expect revenue growth environment for banking will continue to be constrained"​​