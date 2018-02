Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* TOTAL PROVISION CHARGE OF $202 MILLION IN 1Q18 WITH INDIVIDUAL PROVISION CHARGE OF $220 MILLION

* Q1 GROSS IMPAIRED ASSETS REDUCED BY 9.3 PERCENT TO $2.2 BILLION