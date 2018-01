Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd:

* ‍HY REVENUE REVENUE FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES WAS $154.0 MILLION, UP 13.6%​

* HY PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS WAS $136.4 MILLION, UP 15.6% ON PCP‘S $118.0 MILLION

* DECLARED ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10 CENTS PER SHARE, FULLY FRANKED​