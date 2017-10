Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* ‍FY profit for period attributable to members $52.371 million versus $51.670 million​

* FY ‍revenue from ordinary activities $4.06 billion versus $3.84 billion

* Declared ‍final dividend of 3.5 cents​

* Expects recent trend in consumer sentiment & discretionary spending will not see reversal in current year​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: