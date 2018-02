Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian Vintage Ltd:

* H1‍ TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $140.9 MILLION, UP 18.1%‍​

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $4.4 MILLION VERSUS $1.6 MILLION IN PRIOR PERIOD

* ‍EXPECTS 2018 RESULT TO BE AT LEAST 60% UP ON 2017 RESULT​

* WILL INVEST $19.0 MILLION ON CAPITAL PROJECTS THIS FISCAL YEAR