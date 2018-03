March 5 (Reuters) - Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd:

* INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ORDINARY SHARES IN LARK DISTILLERY PTY LTD THAT IT DOES NOT CURRENTLY OWN

* ‍LARK SHAREHOLDERS MAY CHOOSE TO GET 12,500 AWY SHARES PER LARK SHARE, OR $400 PER LARK SHARE, OR ANY COMBINATION OF CASH AND SCRIP