Oct 23 (Reuters) - AUTO SPA SA:

* ITS UNIT SIGNS DEAL WITH CZECH COMPANY TESCO STORES CR A.S. ON RENTING 8 LOCATIONS AT TESCO HYPERMARKETS

* DEAL WAS SIGNED FOR 10 YEARS AND ITS VALUE IS ESTIMATED AT AROUND 3 MILLION CZECH CROWNS YEARLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)