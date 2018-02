Feb 1 (Reuters) - Autobio Diagnostics Co Ltd

* Says it sees net profit for FY 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 was 349.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from luminescence detection reagent business and agent service of Toshiba biochemical analyzer as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/RWYE9o

