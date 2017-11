BRIEF-Autocanada Q3 adjusted eps C$0.50

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Autocanada Inc -

* AUTOCANADA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.50

* Q3 REVENUE C$834.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$806 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AUTOCANADA INC-QTRLY NEW VEHICLE SALES WERE 12,014, UP 9.4% FROM 2016‍​

* AUTOCANADA INC-QTRLY USED VEHICLE SALES WERE 5,118, UP 2.9% FROM THE SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* AUTOCANADA INC SAYS ON NOV 9, 2017, BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY ELIGIBLE DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE ON CO‘S OUTSTANDING CLASS A COMMON SHARES‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: