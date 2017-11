BRIEF-Autodesk Posts Q3 Gaap Loss Per Share $0.55

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc:

* Q3 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q3 REVENUE $515 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $513.5 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - COMPANY ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FOCUS ON STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

* - “NEED TO RE-BALANCE INVESTMENTS ... THIS INCLUDES DIVESTING FROM SOME AREAS AND INCREASING OUR INVESTMENT IN OTHERS”

* SEES ‍Q4 REVENUE $537 MILLION - $547 MILLION ​

* - RESTRUCTURING NOT A COST REDUCTION ACTIVITY

* - ‍THROUGH RESTRUCTURING, AUTODESK SEEKS TO STREAMLINE ORGANIZATION AND RE-BALANCE RESOURCES TO BETTER ALIGN WITH COMPANY‘S PRIORITIES​

* SEES ‍Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.18 - $1.11​

* - ‍$91 MILLION TO $100 MILLION IN PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGE​ WILL BE TAKEN IN Q4 2018

* - MAINTAINING COMMITMENT TO KEEP TOTAL NON-GAAP SPEND FLAT THIS YEAR AND NEXT

* SEES ‍Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.14 - $0.10​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.14, REVENUE VIEW $544.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍ REMAINING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGE APART FROM $91 MILLION TO $100 MILLION TO BE TAKEN IN Q4 WILL BE TAKEN IN FISCAL 2019​

* - ‍ANTICIPATES TAKING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGE IN RANGE OF $135 MILLION TO $149 MILLION​

* - Q3 TOTAL ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE WAS $1.90 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24 PERCENT

* - ‍SUBSCRIPTION PLAN SUBSCRIPTIONS INCREASED 307,000 FROM Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 TO 1.9 MILLION AT END OF Q3​

* - ‍ TOTAL SUBSCRIPTIONS INCREASED 146,000 FROM Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 TO 3.6 MILLION AT END OF Q3​

* SEES FY 2018 ‍NET SUBSCRIPTION ADDITIONS IN A RANGE OF 625,000 - 650,000