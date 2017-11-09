BRIEF-Autogrill gives final approval to corporate reorganisation

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Autogrill says:

* Gives final approval to corporate reorganisation

* Reorganisation entails contribution in kind, effective as from 1 Jan. 2018, of three business units currently held and operated by Autogrill to three different newly or recently formed limited liability companies

* Once reorganisation completed, Autogrill will fully own three subsidiaries: HMSHost Corp., managing activities in North America and International; Autogrill Europe, managing activities in Continental and Southern Europe; Autogrill Italia, managing activities in Italy. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)