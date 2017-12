Dec 21 (Reuters) - Autogrill:

* EXCLUSIVE TALKS WITH GROUPE SOUFFLET TO BUY LE CROBAG GMBH & CO. KG AND F.F.N. GMBH, WHICH OPERATE FOOD & BEVERAGE ACTIVITIES UNDER THE LE CROBAG BRAND IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA AND POLAND

* THE LE CROBAG NETWORK CURRENTLY COMPRISES 124 STORES, BOTH DIRECTLY MANAGED AND LICENSED, WITH OVERALL REVENUE EXCEEDING 80 MILLION EUROS IN 2016‍​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)