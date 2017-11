BRIEF-Autohome Q3 earnings per share RMB 3.65

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Autohome Inc:

* Autohome Inc. announces unaudited third quarter ended September 30, 2017 financial results and declares a special cash dividend

* Q3 revenue RMB 1.548 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.51 billion

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 4.01

* Q3 earnings per share rmb 3.65

* Q3 earnings per share view RMB 3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Autohome Inc - currently expects to generate net revenues in range of RMB1,690 million ($254.0 million) to RMB1,710 million ($257.0 million) in q4 of fiscal year 2017​

* ‍Board approved special cash dividend of about $90.2 million in aggregate or $0.76 per ADS/ordinary share​