BRIEF-Autoliv CEO says still expects passive safety R,D&E costs to peak in H2

July 21 (Reuters) - Autoliv CEO and Chairman Jan Carlson in Reuters interview:

* Says still expects R,D&E costs in relation to sales on passive safety side to peak during second half of 2017

* Says has recruited around 1,300 engineers between July 2016 and June 2017, which is main reason for higher R,D&E cost estimate for FY2017

* Says sales declines of legacy positioning systems and ramp-down of internally developed brake control systems continue to weigh on growth

* Says "that part will disappear during the second half of this year" Further company coverage: (Reporting Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard)