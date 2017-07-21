FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Autoliv Inc reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 21, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Autoliv Inc reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc :

* Autoliv Inc quarterly organic sales grew by 0.2%

* Autoliv Inc qtrly operating income $216.4 versus $212.7 million in Q2 2016

* Autoliv Inc - For Q3 2017, co expects organic sales to increase in the range of 0-2% and an adjusted operating margin in the 7.5%-8.0% range

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

* Autoliv Inc qtrly earnings per share, diluted $1.47

* Autoliv Inc - The indication for the full year organic sales growth is now around 2%, which is lower than the previous indication of around 4%.

* Autoliv Inc- Qtrly consolidated sales of $2.55 billion versus $2.58 billion in Q2 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Autoliv Inc - Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of 5-6% of sales for the full year

* Autoliv-Expect operational cash flow for FY17 to remain strong, to be more than $0.8 billion, excluding antitrust related matters, other discrete items

* Autoliv Inc sees full year organic sales growth is now around 2%

* Q3 revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $10.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : (bit.ly/2gPszBU) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.