Jan 26 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc:

* AUTOLIV RECORDS NON-CASH CHARGE AND SPECIFIES SPIN-OFF COSTS

* AUTOLIV - NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL IN AUTOLIV NISSIN BRAKE SYSTEMS JV, WITH NET INCOME EFFECT TO AUTOLIV OF ABOUT $100 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍TOTAL IMPAIRMENT, AFFECTING REPORTED OPERATING INCOME IS $234 MILLION​