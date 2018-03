BRIEF-Autoliv selected to develop and produce first level 3 ADAS system for Geely

March 8 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc :

* SAYS HAS TOGETHER WITH ITS SOFTWARE JOINT VENTURE ZENUITY, BEEN SELECTED TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE THE FIRST LEVEL 3 ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS FOR GEELY

* “THIS AWARD IS A MILESTONE FOR AUTOLIV, MARKING A NEW CUSTOMER FOR THE ZENUITY SOFTWARE SOLUTION AND ALSO AN EXPANSION IN THE RAPIDLY GROWING ACTIVE SAFETY MARKET IN CHINA,” SAYS JAN CARLSON, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF AUTOLIV.

* SAYS ‍AUTOLIV WAS SELECTED AS SUPPLIER FOR GEELY'S LEVEL 3 PROJECT, WHICH INCLUDES ADAS ELECTRONIC CONTROL UNITS AND SOFTWARE, RADAR SYSTEMS, AS WELL AS MONO VISION AND STEREO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS​