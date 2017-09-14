FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autoliv to make strategic review to split business
September 14, 2017 / 5:09 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Autoliv to make strategic review to split business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv initiates strategic review of separating its business segments, passive safety and electronics

* Says intent is to create two publicly traded companies capable of addressing two distinct, growing markets

* Says although strategic review has been initiated there is no guarantee that review will result in any transaction

* Says if separation takes place, process is estimated to take around one year under most separation scenarios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

