BRIEF-Automotive Holdings to sell refrigerated logistics business
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Automotive Holdings to sell refrigerated logistics business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Automotive Holdings Group Ltd

* to sell refrigerated logistics business

* ‍deal for an enterprise value of A$400 million​

* ‍consideration will comprise about A$280 million in cash and assumption by HNAI of about A$120 million in finance lease liabilities​

* ‍ Stephen Cleary, current CEO of AHG Logistics, to remain with refrigerated logistics as ceo

* co ‍to sell its refrigerated logistics business to Cc Logistics (Australia) Pty Ltd, unit of HNA Group (International) Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
