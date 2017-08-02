FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
BRIEF-AutoNation reports Q2 SHR from cont ops $0.86
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-AutoNation reports Q2 SHR from cont ops $0.86

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc

* AutoNation Inc Says Q2 SHR from cont ops $0.86; Q2 Revenue $5.28 bln VS $5.44 bln

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $5.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* says Q2 retail new vehicle unit sales 79,892 versus 85,654 last year

* Q2 same store combined retail vehicle unit sales down 2 percent

* Says acquisition of Alpine Jaguar in FT. Lauderdale, FL, representing about $68 million in annual revenue

* It was awarded a Jaguar Land Rover add-point in Delray Beach, FL with anticipated annual revenue of about $130 million, once fully operational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

