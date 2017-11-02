BRIEF-Autonation signs multi-year service agreement with Waymo

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Autonation Inc:

* Autonation signs multi-year service agreement with Waymo

* Autonation inc says signed agreement to support Alphabet-owned Waymo’s autonomous vehicle program​

* Autonation Inc says will provide ‘strategic capabilities’ to maximize Waymo self-driving vehicles’ lifetime across united states​

* Autonation says some of its stores will provide vehicle maintenance and repairs for Waymo's self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrid vehicle fleet