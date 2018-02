BRIEF-Autozone Posts Q2 Earnings Of $10.38 Per Share

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Autozone Inc:

* AUTOZONE 2ND QUARTER SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 2.2%; EPS INCREASES 28.5% TO $10.38, ADJUSTED EPS INCREASES 9.3% TO $8.47

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.38

* Q2 SALES ROSE 5.4 PERCENT TO $2.4 BILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.47

* ‍TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 INCREASED NET INCOME BY $171.4 MILLION FOR QUARTER​

* ‍DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 2.2% FOR QUARTER​

* AT QUARTER-END, INVENTORY INCREASED 4.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR, DRIVEN BY NEW STORES AND INCREASED PRODUCT PLACEMENT​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.93, REVENUE VIEW $2.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AUTOZONE - ABOUT $193.2 MILLION IN INTANGIBLE & OTHER ASSETS IMPAIRMENT CHARGES WITHIN OPERATING EXPENSES RELATED TO IMC, AUTOANYTHING BUSINESSES​ IN QUARTER