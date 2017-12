BRIEF-Autozone reports Q1 earnings per share $10.00

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Autozone Inc:

* AUTOZONE 1ST QUARTER SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 2.3%; EPS INCREASES 6.8% TO $10.00

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.00

* Q1 SALES $2.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.54 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.81 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - AT QUARTER-END, ‍COMPANY‘S INVENTORY INCREASED 6.3% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR, DRIVEN BY NEW STORES AND INCREASED PRODUCT PLACEMENT​

* SAYS AFTER-EFFECTS OF NATURAL DISASTERS AIDED CO‘S SALES BY AN ESTIMATED 50 TO 60 BPS FOR QUARTER

* AUTOZONE - TOTAL LOSSES FROM STORMS WERE $9 MILLION RESULTING IN A NET NEGATIVE IMPACT TO EPS OF ABOUT $.07 IN QUARTER