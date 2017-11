Nov 20 (Reuters) - Av Concept Holdings Ltd

* ‍Expected to record a decline of approximately 40% to 50% in net profit of group for HY​

* Group ‍expects to record a fall of about 40% to 50% in net profit of group for HY ended 30 September 2017​

* Expected result due to fair value loss of group’s equity investments ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: