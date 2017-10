BRIEF-AV Homes posts Q3 loss per share $0.07

Oct 26 (Reuters) - AV Homes Inc

* AV Homes reports results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 revenue $205.7 million versus $205.4 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* AV Homes Inc qtrly ‍homes delivered decreased 4.3 pct to 608 units​

* AV Homes Inc - ‍backlog value of homes under contract but not yet closed as of September 30, 2017 decreased 4.0 pct to $333.2 million on 1,013 units​

* AV Homes Inc - “‍outlook continues to remains positive, supported by a favorable macroeconomic and housing environment”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: