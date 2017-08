BRIEF-AV Homes Q2 earnings per share $0.03

July 27 (Reuters) - Av Homes Inc

* AV Homes reports results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to $201.2 million

* AV Homes Inc qtrly net new order value increased to $223.7 million on 691 units

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* AV Homes Inc qtrly average selling price for homes delivered increased 6.4% to $331,000 per home

* AV Homes Inc - backlog value of homes under contract but not yet closed as of June 30, 2017 decreased 6.5% to $353.4 million on 1,070 units

* AV Homes Inc - backlog value of homes under contract but not yet closed as of June 30, 2017 decreased 6.5% to $353.4 million on 1,070 units