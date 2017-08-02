FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities Q2 core FFO per share $2.09
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 9:20 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities Q2 core FFO per share $2.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Avalonbay Communities Inc

* Avalonbay Communities, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 operating results and updates full year 2017 financial outlook

* Q2 core FFO per share $2.09

* Avalonbay Communities Inc -qtrly FFO per share $1.90

* Avalonbay Communities Inc sees Q3 projected EPS $2.01 - $2.07

* Avalonbay Communities Inc sees Q3 projected FFO per share $2.25 - $2.31

* Avalonbay Communities Inc sees FY 2017 projected FFO per share $8.35 - $8.55

* Avalonbay Communities Inc sees FY 2017 projected core FFO per share $8.50 - $8.70

* Avalonbay Communities Inc sees FY 2017 projected EPS $6.24 - $6.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

