Jan 31 (Reuters) - Avalonbay Communities Inc:

* AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 OPERATING RESULTS, 3.5% DIVIDEND INCREASE AND INITIAL 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $2.18

* QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.25

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED FFO PER SHARE $8.67 - $9.07

* Q1 2018 ‍PROJECTED FFO PER SHARE $2.13 - $2.19​

* SEES Q1 2018 PROJECTED EPS BETWEEN $0.99 -$1.05

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED CORE FFO PER SHARE $8.73 - $9.13

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $9.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

