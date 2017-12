Dec 7 (Reuters) - Avangrid Inc:

* AVANGRID INC SAYS ON DECEMBER 1, CO ENTERED INTO A CUSTOMER LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* AVANGRID INC - SIMULTANEOUS WITH ENTRY INTO CUSTOMER LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT, CORPORATION AND IBERDROLA ENTERED INTO AN INDEMNIFICATION AGREEMENT Source: (bit.ly/2kxAR3y) Further company coverage: