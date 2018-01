Jan 10 (Reuters) - Avante Logixx Inc:

* AVANTE LOGIXX INC - CRAIG CAMPBELL HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY

* AVANTE LOGIXX - SIZE OF BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO SEVEN

* AVANTE LOGIXX INC - CAMPBELL WILL REPLACE RODNEY WECHSLER, WHO WAS SERVING AS INTERIM CEO OF COMPANY