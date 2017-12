BRIEF-Avante Logixx Board Reviewing Early Warning Report, Provides Update On Strategic Review

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Avante Logixx Inc:

* AVANTE LOGIXX INC. BOARD REVIEWING EARLY WARNING REPORT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* SAYS ‍TO DATE, CO EXECUTED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS WITH 14 PARTIES SHOWING INTEREST IN GETTING INFORMATION ABOUT AVANTE FOR POSSIBLE DEAL

* SAYS ‍INTERESTED PARTIES INVITED TO REVIEW INFORMATION ABOUT CO IN A DATA ROOM; BOARD BELIEVES THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT INTEREST” IN CO

* SAYS BOARD HAS RECEIVED EARLY WARNING REPORT DISCLOSING CRAIG CAMPBELL ACQUIRED COMMON SHARES REPRESENTING 17% OF SHARES OUTSTANDING OF CO