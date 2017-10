Aug 10 (Reuters) - AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC:

* CEO, DAVID WILLIAMS, IS STEPPING DOWN FROM BOARD AND LEAVING COMPANY

* ALAN HARPER, CURRENTLY A BOARD NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WHO JOINED IN MARCH 2017, WHO WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CEO

* COMPREHENSIVE SEARCH TO RECRUIT A NEW FULL-TIME CEO WILL COMMENCE IN DUE COURSE