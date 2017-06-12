BRIEF-Avanza says CEO Prom to step down

June 12 (Reuters) - Avanza Bank

* Johan Prom to step down as CEO of Avanza

* Says agreement reached gives Prom full compensation for a period of nine months from today

* Says Johan Prom will continue as CEO until a successor has taken over, however, no longer than six months

* Says recruiting process will begin immediately

* “During our conversations, it has become clear that Johan’s heart isn’t in the financial services industry. I fully understand, but think it is unfortunate,” Sven Hagströmer, Chairman of the Board of Avanza says in a statement

* Prom took over as CEO in November last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)