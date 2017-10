Oct 11 (Reuters) - Avation Plc

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF A BOEING 777-300ER (EXTENDED RANGE)

* AVATION PLC - ‍LEASE IS LONG-TERM AT MARKET RATE FINANCIAL TERM

* AVATION PLC - ENTERED INTO CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE A NEW, TWIN-AISLE AIRCRAFT FROM ANOTHER LESSOR, SCHEDULED TO DELIVER IT TO PHILIPPINE AIRLINES INC​

* AVATION PLC - ‍ACQUISITION OF AIRCRAFT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q4 OF 2017​