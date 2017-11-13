FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avaya announces post-emergence board of directors
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 13, 2017 / 11:04 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Avaya announces post-emergence board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp

* Avaya announces post-emergence board of directors

* Avaya Holdings Corp - ‍announced members selected to serve on company’s board of directors upon its emergence from chapter 11 as a public company​

* Avaya Holdings Corp - ‍current board is expected to remain in place until new board assumes its responsibilities upon emergence from chapter 11​

* Avaya Holdings - ‍current board of directors is expected to remain in place until new board assumes responsibilities upon emergence from chapter 11​

* Avaya Holdings - ‍hearing to consider confirmation of second amended plan by U.S. Bankruptcy court is scheduled to commence on Nov 28​

* Avaya Holdings Corp - ‍jim Chirico is Avaya’s current president and chief executive officer and formerly its chief operating officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.