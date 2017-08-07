FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avaya Holdings entered into agreement with holders of over 50 pct of first lien debt
August 7, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Avaya Holdings entered into agreement with holders of over 50 pct of first lien debt

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp

* Avaya Holdings - entered into plan support agreement with holders of over 50% of first lien debt, including members of ad hoc group of first lien creditors

* Avaya Holdings - reached agreement with u.s. Pension benefit guaranty to provide for termination of obligations under avaya pension plan for salaried employees

* Avaya Holdings Corp - key terms of the amended plan include the reduction of avaya's debt by more than $3 billion from pre-filing levels‍​

* Avaya Holdings Corp - key terms of amended plan include initiation of steps to enable avaya to emerge from chapter 11 as a public company​‍​

* Avaya Holdings Corp - reached agreement with pbgc related transfer of those obligations to pbgc, with the support of the ad hoc first lien group

* Avaya Holdings Corp - avaya will seek approval of its revised disclosure statement and the psa at its scheduled court hearing on august 23, 2017‍​

* Seeks to emerge from chapter 11 in fall 2017

* Avaya Holdings Corp - parties have agreed, to support the restructuring transactions contemplated by amended plan, vote in favor of the amended plan Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2veny9M) Further company coverage:

