BRIEF-Avaya Q1 Revenue $752 Million

March 1 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp:

* AVAYA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $752 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80 TO $0.90

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $750 MILLION TO $770 MILLION

* SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $2,775-$2,900 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $1.35 TO $1.55

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $3,000-$3,100 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS OF 4-6% OF REVENUE

* SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET INCOME $2,850-$2,950 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21-22% OF NON-GAAP REVENUE

* SEES 2018 GAAP NET INCOME $2,850-$2,950 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60-$75 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $750-$800 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: